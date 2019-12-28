North Sulawesi registers US$52.80 million trade surplus in November

Manado, N Sulawesi (ANTARA) – North Sulawesi Province recorded a US$52.80 million surplus in its foreign trade in November 2019, increasing from $49.81 million a month earlier.

The trade surplus in November 2019 also rose, from $50.67 million during the same month last year, Chief of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) Office in North Sulawesi Ateng Hartono stated on Saturday.

He noted that North Sulawesi had exported non-oil/non-gas commodities worth $69.70 million in November 2019, while its imports were valued at $16.90 million

Non-oil/non-gas exports mainly comprised animal and vegetable fats and oils worth $32.67 million, constituting 46.67 percent of the total exports. In the meantime, the province’s imports were dominated by mineral fuels, worth $7.86 million, or 46.52 percent of the total imports.

China remained the biggest market for North Sulawesi’s exports in November, with a value of $15.55 million, or 21.60 percent of the total exports.

