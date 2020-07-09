North Kalimantan’s anti-narcotics agency arrests policeman

Tarakan, N Kalimantan The National Narcotics Agency’s (BNN’s) North Kalimantan Office recently exposed a drug crime involving a Tarakan police precinct member, only identified as AL.

The agency’s investigators apprehended AL following the arrest of AR during a drug raid operation on July 5, Head of the BNN-North Kalimantan Office’s Law Enforcement Division, Adjunct Sen. Coms. Deden Andriana, stated.

The two suspects were involved in a drug transaction behind a post office building on Yos Sudarso Street in Tarakan City, he remarked.

The drug raid operation at a house on Cenderawasih Street of the Karang Anyar neighborhood, Tarakan City, also resulted in 63 small packs of crystal meth, weighing almost three kilograms, being confiscated, he revealed.

AL confessed to BNN investigators that he had recently received the drug package from an individual he had met outside Tarakan Plaza Hotel.

In response to AL’s alleged involvement in a drug offence, Tarakan City Police Chief, Adjunct Sen. Coms. Fillol Praja Arthadira vowed to take strict action against any police personnel caught violating the law.

Domestic and transnational drug dealers perceive Indonesia as a potential market due to its large population and millions of drug users. Drug trade in Indonesia is valued at almost Rp66 trillion.

According to a report from BNN, some 50 drug use-related deaths occur daily in Indonesia. However, the fatalities have failed to deter people from using drugs.

In the face of the grave threat posed by drug lords, BNN Chief Commissioner General Heru Winarko has pressed for capital punishment for those involved in drug trade in the country.

Both BNN and the police have continued their war against drugs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 19, 2020, under the command of Brig. Gen. Ferdy Sambo and Sen. Coms. Herry Heryawan, the National Police’s Red and White Special Task Force seized 821 kg of crystal meth in Serang District, Banten Province.

On June 4, 2020, a drug raid in Banten Province helped uncover another case involving the smuggling of 402.38 kg of crystal methamphetamine from the Middle Eastern region into Indonesia aboard a hired fishing boat.

Source: Antara News