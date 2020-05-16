North Kalimantan: Five Jamaah Tabligh members recover from COVID-19

Nunukan, N Kalimantan Five members of the Jamaah Tabligh congregation who were diagnosed with COVID-19, have been discharged from Nunukan District’s Public Hospital in North Kalimantan Province after making a fully recovery, a government official said.

They participated in a congregation of the Ijtima Jamaah Tabligh at the Asia Conference, held in Gowa District, South Sulawesi Province, in March this year, Nunukan district head Asmin Laura Hafid told journalists here on Friday.

The five members of the Jamaah Tabligh congregation have returned to their respective families following their recovery. But, they have been urged to continue wearing face masks while staying at home and venturing outside, she said.

According to Hafid, who is also head of Nunukan District’s COVID-19 Task Force, there are 15 other COVID-19 patients who remain in the recovery phase.

The Islamic congregation, termed the 2020 Global Ijtima-Asian Zone, in South Sulawesi Province, which had several thousand Muslim participants from Indonesia and Asia, was postponed to combat the spread of the new coronavirus disease.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure against the potential spread of COVID-19 by isolating members of the congregation for the sake of their safety and of the local residents, Gowa district head Adnan Purichta Ichsan YL said on March 19, 2020.

The mass gathering, which was to be held in Nirrannuang Village, Bontomarannu Sub-district, was postponed following a meeting with several members of the organizing committee and the Global Ijtima-Asian Zone’s advisory council.

The meeting was initiated by representatives of the Gowa District administration, local police and military, along with other related parties, including the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

Ustadz Abdurrahman, representing the organizing committee, had notified the district administration about the postponement, but several thousand congregation members had arrived at the venue. They were then isolated.

Coronavirus infections initially emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019.

Since then, COVID-19 has spread to at least 202 countries and territories, including Indonesia, with a massive spurt in death toll.

The Indonesian Government officially confirmed the country’s first cases on March 2 this year.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, it has enforced large-scale social restrictions and distancing measures in many cities, including Jakarta, Bogor, Bekasi, Surabaya, and Makassar. (INE)

Source: Antara News