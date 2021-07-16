No severe side-effect surfaces in vaccinated children: Pediatrician

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Chief of the Indonesian Pediatric Society (IDAI) of Jakarta Chapter Prof. Dr Rini Sekartini, SpA (K) reported no severe Post-Immunization Accidents (KIPI) in children administered the COVID-19 vaccination, with research conducted showing the COVID-19 vaccine proven safe for children.

“The most common symptom was pain at the injection site with no fever thereafter,” Sekartini told ANTARA on Thursday, (July 15).

She explained that the COVID-19 vaccine for children served the same purpose as other vaccines, specifically to stimulate the production of antibodies in their bodies.

“We are optimistic that the vaccine would protect children from severe symptoms and contribute to building herd immunity,” she noted. On July 1, 2021, the Ministry of Health had issued a circular on vaccination for the public, vulnerable group of people, and children in the age bracket of 12-17 years.

According to the Ministry of Health’s official release, COVID-19 vaccination for children is available at healthcare facilities and schools, madrasahs, Islamic boarding schools (pesantren) in collaboration with Education Authorities and the local office of Ministry of Religion.

“Child vaccination is now available at several healthcare facilities. Jakarta residents could register through the JAKI application,” she noted.

No different rule was applicable for child and adult vaccination in terms of the screening, execution, and observation. Vaccination participants were required to bring along their family card or other documents that included the kid’s Citizenship Identification Numbers (NIK).

Sinovac vaccine, of 0.5-ml dosage, will be administered twice to children. In total, the children will receive 1ml dose of vaccine at a gap of 28 days.

“Virus transmission nowadays mostly occurred in a family cluster. Hence, kids would be easily infected as well,” the pediatrician stated.

According to information on the COVID-19 cases in Jakarta on Friday (July 16), 4,090 infants below one year of age had contracted the infection, 16,019 cases among infants of one to four years of age, and 72,022 cases involving children that were five to 18 years of age.

“We must practice health protocols for adults and children. If you wanted to go outside, make sure you cleaned yourself well before interacting with other family members at home,” Sekartini emphasized.

The pediatrician also reminded that children should be in good health and be COVID-19 free before getting vaccinated.

Source: Antara News