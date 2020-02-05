No other countries reporting coronavirus cases: WHO

The WHO noted that some 23 countries — apart from China — have reported cases of acute respiratory disease due to the new coronavirus infection from February 2 up to February 4

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in its latest report published on its official website on Tuesday (Feb 4) that no other nation had reported coronavirus cases in the past three days.

The WHO noted that some 23 countries — apart from China — have reported cases of acute respiratory disease due to the new coronavirus infection from February 2 up to February 4.

On February 4, six new cases of coronavirus were reported in some countries, specifically two cases in Malaysia, two in Germany, and one case each in South Korea and Vietnam.

In the meantime, some 159 cases of 2019-nCoV infection were recorded outside China, and one case that resulted in death in the Philippines.

According to the WHO data, cases of coronavirus infection outside China are reported as follows: 20 in Japan; 19 in Thailand; 18 in Singapore; 16 in South Korea; 12 each in Germany and Australia; 11 in the United States; 10 in Malaysia; nine in Vietnam; six in France; five in the United Arab Emirates; four in Canada; three in India; two each in the Philippines, Italy, Russia, and Great Britain; and one each in Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Finland, Spain, and Sweden.

Although the spread of coronavirus outside China has not shown any increase in the last three days, the number of acute respiratory cases due to the 2019-nCoV infection confirmed in China continue to increase significantly.

The WHO data as of February 4 recorded 20,471 cases of acute respiratory disease due to the 2019-nCoV infection, 3,235 of which were new cases.

According to the WHO data, the global number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, so far, has reached 20,630, of which some 426 have resulted in death.

Source: ANTARA News