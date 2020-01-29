No Indonesian infected by nCov in Singapore: Embassy

All the patients are from Wuhan, China, and are now being treated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and Sengkang General Hospital of Singapore

Batam, Riau Islands (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore said that no Indonesian in the island republic was infected with the coronavirus (2019-nCov) until Tuesday (January 28).

There are seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Singapore but none of them has affected Indonesians, chief of the embassy’s information, social and cultural function, Ratna Lestari Harjana, said in an application message on Tuesday.

“All the patients are from Wuhan, China, and are now being treated at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and Sengkang General Hospital of Singapore,” she said.

The embassy expressed hope that all Indonesians must stay alert over the virus and keep their bodies and environment clean, keep abreast of information from the Singapore Government and the Indonesian Embassy.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Singapore will keep monitoring and providing the latest information on handling cases of the said virus,” she said.

She said the Singapore Government has set up a Multi-Ministry Taskforce on the Wuhan Coronavirus aimed at coordinating with the Singapore Government’s responses in addressing the spread of the virus.

In addition, Singapore has also adopted principal steps, including issuing a call to its citizens not to unnecessarily travel to China.

It also heightened screening efforts on the air border using thermal scanners. To handle passengers of flights from China, an airport health team has been

