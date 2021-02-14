No Indonesian falls victim to Japan’s powerful quake

Jakarta No Indonesian fell victim to a powerful earthquake centered beneath the sea off Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, on Saturday, the Indonesian Embassy in Japan said on Sunday.

“The Indonesian Embassy has contacted (the Indonesian) community (in Japan). So far, we have yet to receive a report of Indonesian citizen falling victim (to the earthquake) ,” the embassy said in a written statement.

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s northeastern region late Saturday. The quake had the same location as a powerful quake on March 11, 2011 which triggered a tsunami and led to irregularities at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

“The Japanese government has checked the Fukushima nuclear reactor and there was no report of irregularities,” the embassy said.

Reuters quoting Japanese national station NHK on Sunday morning repooirted at least 104 people were injured in the quake. But no fatalities were reported.

Data from the Japanese immigration show 66,084 Indonesians stayed in Japan as of June 2020.

An estimated 1,500 Indonesians stay in the areas which bore the brunt of the quake, comprising 540 in Fukushima and 984 in Miyagi.

Source: Antara News