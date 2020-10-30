No COVID-19 cases reported in Mataram in past six days

Mataram, W Nusa Tenggara (ANTARA) – Mataram, West Nusa Tenggara Province’s capital, wiped the slate clean, with no new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reported in the past six days, according to the local COVID-19 handling task force.

“On October 24-29, 2020, we have not reported any positive cases of COVID-19. May this condition be maintained,” Chief of the Mataram City Communication and Information Office I NyomanSwandiasa stated in his capacity as member of the COVID-19 task force here on Friday.

Mataram is currently categorized as a yellow zone, or an area with low risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Swandiasa remarked that the city will be classified as a safe zone if it witnesses a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases, a drop in the number of people under surveillance, a decrease in the number of patients treated at hospitals, and a fall in the number of deaths in the past couple of weeks after the transmission reached its peak.

The city recorded 1,239 COVID-19 cases as of October 29, 2020, with 1,117 individuals recovering from the disease, 34 people receiving treatment, and 88 succumbing to the infection.

Swandiasa highlighted the importance of upholding public order to ensure that Mataram City is designated as a green zone in the COVID-19 transmission risk map.

Source: Antara News