Ninh Binh province upholds traditional embroidery craft village – the quintessence of Hoa Lu



Van Lam village in Ninh Hai commune, Hoa Lu district, Ninh Binh province is the birthplace of lace embroidery craft. The embroidery craft appeared in Van Lam village in the 13th century in the Tran dynasty. In the past, Van Lam village was a place specialising in embroidering all kinds of costumes, such as pants, shirts, hats, parasols and robes, to serve the rites and rituals of the cultural and spiritual life of the people during the feudal dynasties of Vietnam. Since then, Van Lam embroidery craft village has taken on a completely new look and has existed to this day with a series of new, modern products: tablecloths, towels, curtains, duvet covers, pillows, fashion clothes, embroidered with patterns of pine needles, chrysanthemums, bamboo, apricot blossoms, charming water and mountain paintings, longevity decorations, animal paintings, among many others.

Source: Vietnam News Agency