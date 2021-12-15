TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce they have joined the California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP) as an Ambassador.

The association is driving to establish 200 hydrogen fueling stations by 2025 for a sustainable future for zero emission cars, trucks and buses. Joining the CaFCP is part of the Group’s commitment to leading the change to a healthier world. Furthermore, the Group is expanding their global operations, opening a new engineering and service facility in Houston and Korea this year, and a new center in Germany in 2022.

“We are excited to be part of CaFCP to provide clean energy alternatives and look forward to collaborate with other CaFCP members in the fuel cell hydrogen fuel market,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group.

There are several new hydrogen products under development, such as the first mobile Hydrogen refueler pumps, high capacity / high pressure reciprocating hydrogen pumps and containerized liquid hydrogen re-fueling stations. This is in addition to their ability to provide engineering, procurement, and full turnkey projects.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for the liquefied natural gas (LNG), well services and industrial gas industries. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley

+1.951.383.3314

aquigley@cryoind.com