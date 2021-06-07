Nexen Tire named 2020 Best Supplier in the Competitiveness Category at First Stellantis Supplier Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stellantis N.V. has announced that Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, has received the “Best Supplier Award” in the Competitiveness Category of its first annual supplier awards. The awards ceremony was held virtually on June 1, 2021 (EST) due to restrictions around COVID-19.

Stellantis N.V. is a multinational automotive manufacturer formed in 2021 following the merger between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and the PSA Group, and features a portfolio of brands including Jeep, Maserati, Peugeot, Fiat, Chrysler, RAM, Citroën, and others.

This is the first official awards ceremony presented by Stellantis for outstanding suppliers in 2020, who were selected based on criteria such as commercial competitiveness, innovative technology, quality, manufacturing efficiency, and supply chain.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Travis Kang, Global CEO of Nexen Tire. “It is truly meaningful to be recognized as an exceptional supplier at Stellantis’ first awards event. We will strive to become a growing supplier to automakers worldwide.”

Nexen Tire will continuously supply tires for Stellantis platforms such as Jeep, RAM, Chrysler, and Fiat, and intends to use this award to boost its quality and technology competitiveness in marketplaces around the world.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexentire.com/ international/