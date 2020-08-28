New Yogyakarta Airport served 4,193 flights during March-Aug period

Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – The newly inaugurated Yogyakarta International Airport served 3,355,660 passengers and 4,193 flights during the March 29-August 24 period, President Director of PT Angkasa Pura I Faik Fahmi stated.

The airport served as many as 2,185 outgoing flights, with a total of 325,577 passengers, and 20,336 incoming flights and 3,030,083 passengers since the airport became operational on March 29, Fahmi stated here on Friday.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of passengers at the Yogyakarta International Airport is quite high, reaching 94,130 in August. The highest number of arriving passengers at the Yogyakarta International Airport was in April 2020, notably 780,751,” Fahmi noted.

Aircraft serving domestic flights at the airport comprised Garuda Indonesia, Citilink, Lion Air, Batik Air, Air Asia Indonesia, and Sriwijaya Air, while international flights to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur were served by SilkAir and AirAsia.

The Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA) can accommodate large-bodied aircraft of Boeing 777 and Airbus, thereby circumventing the need to transit at the Sukarno-Hatta Airport or Denpasar, Bali.

The presence of YIA has significantly boosted economic growth in Kulon Progo, from 5.2 percent in 2018 to 10.48 percent in June 2019, after the airport opened for the first time on May 6, 2019.

This is since the YIA is located at a very strategic position, in the middle of Java Island.

It is also expected to help boost tourist arrivals, as the airport is located exactly at the center of Java Island.

State-owed airport operator Angkasa Pura I has planned to build a cargo terminal at the airport.

“Yogyakarta International Airport offers world-class airport services by prioritizing the aspects of comfort, security, and safety for all airport service users and a solution to the problem of capacity shortage at the Adisutjipto Airport,” he remarked.

Furthermore, the Yogyakarta International Airport is earthquake- and tsunami-resistant and is equipped with an integrated early warning system for potential earthquakes and tsunamis, as well as extreme weather conditions. This integrated earthquake and tsunami early detection system makes YIA the first airport to have earthquake and tsunami mitigation devices.

The airport features modern-style architecture blended effortlessly with local traditional arts and culture since several Yogyakarta artists were involved in boosting the aesthetic appeal of the building.

“We have also prepared a tenant area for MSMEs over an area spanning 1,500 square meters at the terminal to accommodate 300 MSMEs and an area of 880 square meters at the Liaison Building that can accommodate 170 MSMEs. This is our commitment to continue to promote MSME products, so they are able to compete with international products, especially at YIA,” he added.

Source: Antara News