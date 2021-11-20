Published by

Philippine Star

Michelle Lojo – Philstar.com November 20, 2021 | 11:11am MANILA, Philippines — International esports organization Talon Esports is joining the Dota 2 scene as they announced their new Dota 2 roster that will be based in Manila. Expected to make their debut in the upcoming SEA Dota pro circuit, Talon’s roster features players from around the globe, including former TNC Predator veteran Kim “Gabbi” Villafuerte. “I’m super excited to play at a globally successful organization like Talon Esports. I will work my hardest to get the best results and represent The Philippines proudly,” said Villafuert…

