New health minister should promptly tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Jakarta (ANTARA) – House of Representatives’ PAN faction Chairman Saleh Partaonan Daulay affirmed that new Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (BGS) has several tasks that necessitate serious attention, including the COVID-19 problem that must be tackled immediately.

“Several hopes and expectations rest on the shoulders of BGS. There are many tasks at the Ministry of Health that need to be taken seriously. Apart from the routine problems faced every year, the COVID-19 problem is certainly an issue that is not resolved easily,” Daulay remarked when confirmed in Jakarta, Wednesday.

Several parties have cast quite rational doubts over BGS since he does not come from the medical field, according to Daulay.

He assessed that the person appointed as health minister was not from the health field, quite contrary to the earlier practice of professionals in the medical field being chosen for the post.

“That doubt must be put to rest by Mr Budi Gunadi Sadikin (BGS). Mr BGS certainly understands that the task, as minister of health, is very huge, especially in the current COVID-19 pandemic,” he emphasized.

However, Daulay believes that BGS, with previous experience in leading various institutions, will shoulder the task of leading the Ministry of Health adeptly.

He gauged that from the managerial aspect, BGS is certainly not in doubt since his experience can be put to best use at the Ministry of Health.

Daulay, a member of Commission IX of the House of Representatives, stated that people are certainly awaiting better health services.

Furthermore, he highlighted the public’s aspirations of being free from the COVID-19 problem, so that the economy will gradually improve.

In addition, Daulay respects President Jokowi’s decision to appoint six new ministers in the ranks of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet.

“These six new ministers are expected to bolster the government’s strength to improve performance in serving the community. Hence, all parties are expected to give them time to work and deliver achievements,” he added.

Source: Antara News