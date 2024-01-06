New development space for Da NangFound the first “white whale” in Thailand, mobilizing to track it down

Da Nang: Seeing the significance of the master plan of Da Nang for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, the central city’s authorities have been starting work to implement the plan effectively.

According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Quang Nam, local authorities identified programmes and projects to prioritise investment in all socio-economic fields.

Regarding transportation, the city will focus on key projects such as Lien Chieu port project, Da Nang International Airport, the allocation of Da Nang Railway Station, and a study on the public transport project like high-speed subway or urban light rail.

In addition, the city will prioritise projects on free trade zones, non-tariff zones and accompanying services, on Da Nang international exhibition centre, shopping centres and those to improve infrastructure, landscape or create architectural highlights along Han river and night service areas.

In the coming time, Da Nang will also develop a complex of trade and urban eco ar

eas in Hoa Khanh Nam, An Don, a complex of commercial, service areas and residential buildings serving international firework festival, and a complex of sports, entertainment, commercial areas and creative space project in Hoa Xuan ward.

In the field of digital economy and information technology (IT), Da Nang city will prioritise the development of a high-tech data services research and development centre – HTC Digital Park, and the DanangBay IT Park. It will also prioritise projects on the production of chips, biosensors, and integrated circuit (IC), projects on aviation, space technology, design technology, robot manufacturing, and mechanical manufacturing for the oil and gas, and wind power sectors.

At the same time, it will invest and attract investment in urban development projects, construction of resettlement areas, apartments, commercial housing, and social housing. Da Nang will also pilot urban reconstruction projects, forming urban areas in Binh Hien ward (district Hai Chau), Thanh Khe Dong ward (

Thanh Khe district), and An Hai Tay ward (Son Tra district).

Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang said that the master plan is a step to formalise policies to develop the city following the Poliburo’s Resolution No. 43-NQ/TW.

Speaking at the ceremony to announce the master plan in November 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha directed the city to develop a roadmap for implementation and identify key content, progress and resources for implementing planned programmes and projects.

The city should speed up administration reform and e-Government in building a ‘smart’ urban area with ‘green’ growth, circular economy and digital economy, he said.

The Deputy PM urged Da Nang to issue ‘green’ standards for luring renewable energy and hi-tech investment, building economic links with neighbouring provinces and cities in the region.

Da Nang will be focusing on human resources education and technology applications for semiconductor manufacture and processing industries in building a liveabl

e city and a destination worthy of investment and sustainable development in the region, he urged.

The city should continue monitoring biodiversity protection and the ecological system in dealing with climate change and high sea levels, he added.

According to the master plan, Da Nang targets to achieve an economic growth rate of 9.5-10% a year by 2023, eyeing 12%, and Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) per capita of about 8,000 – 8,500 USD.

The city aims to have the number of visitors increased by 17.5 – 18% a year and revenue of accommodation, food, and travel increased by 12.5 – 13% a year.

State budget revenue in the city is expected to increase by an average of 9 – 11% a year, while total investment capital for social development by 11 – 12% yearly./.

Phuket, “Pol. Gen. Patcharawat ” orders the National Park Service Department. and the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Join forces to explore for white whales. To collect images and information for educational purposes

As shown in the video clip of a white whale in the Andaman Sea. The area between Phuket and Phi Phi Island which can be taken from a tour boat While taking tourists out on a trip Southern part of Coral Island (Koh Hey), Phuket Province. From asking information from experts, it is known that The phenomenon of discovering such a whale It is a difficult thing to happen. There is a very rare opportunity to see a whale that is completely white (Albino whale). This is the first report in Thailand.

Most recently, Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. Has ordered the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation together with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources Join forces to expedite the search

for such white whales. To collect images as data for academic study

Mr. Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, revealed that he received a report from Mr. Yutthaphong Damsrisuk, head of the Hat Nopparat Thara – Phi Phi Islands National Park. Report on the search for Omura’s whales In the area of ??the national park and nearby areas As a result of operations since January 5, 2024, officials of Hat Nopparat Thara – Phi Phi Islands National Park Together with officials from the 3rd National Marine Park Operations Center, Trang Province, a patrol boat was deployed. With an unmanned aerial vehicle (Drone) to explore the marine area. As it was reported that Omura whales were seen In the area of ??Phi Phi Don Island, Phi Phi Le Island, and Pida Nok Island, search operations have not found any such whales.

On January 7, 2024, coordination will be carried out with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, led by Dr. Kongkiat. Kittiwattana

wong Specialist in resource and environmental research in marine and coastal ecosystems Marine and Coastal Resources Research and Development Institute Marine National Park Operations Center No. 3, Trang Province Marine National Park Operations Center No. 2, Phuket Province along with related agencies lead a patrol boat Along with unmanned aerial vehicles (Drones), a special operation team was organized to survey information in the area where the presence of white whales had been reported.

For Omura’s Whale Has the status of a protected wild animal. According to the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act of 2019, Omura’s whale is classified as a mammal that lives in the sea. Adults measure 10-11.5 meters and weigh no more than 20 tons. They are mainly distributed in the Pacific Ocean. In Thailand, there are reports of seeing Omura whales. Both the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman coast, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation asks for cooperation from operators of tour boats and fishi

ng boats if they encounter such animals. Please keep your distance. and take photos and collect data along with informing the National Park Department or relevant agencies know To continue collecting academic information.

