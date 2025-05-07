New Budget Allocated for Black-Chinned Tilapia Management in 14 Provinces



Bangkok: The Director-General of the Department of Fisheries has announced the commencement of a new initiative to manage the black-chinned tilapia outbreak, with purchasing points set to open in 14 provinces starting May 8th. A budget of 97 million baht has been allocated for efforts aimed at controlling, eliminating, and processing the fish, ultimately generating income for local communities.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Bancha Sukkaew, Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, disclosed that the budget was approved following efforts by Mr. Akara Prompao, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, who advocated for urgent government intervention. The Budget Bureau has sanctioned 97.81 million baht to implement two principal measures and four sub-activities to tackle the black-chinned tilapia issue.

Measure 1 focuses on the control and elimination of black-chinned tilapia, with a budget allocation of 92 million baht. This measure includes purchasing black-chinned tilapia from affecte

d areas for 61.10 million baht, supporting elimination efforts in breeding areas for 15.27 million baht, and fostering cooperation with local communities for 15.62 million baht.

Measure 2, which has a budget of 5.81 million baht, involves the utilization of black-chinned tilapia, with plans to produce bio-fermented water from the fish. The Department of Fisheries will commence purchasing operations from May 8th to September 30th, 2025. The purchasing price is set at 20 baht per kilogram, with 15 baht per kilogram allocated to fishermen or fish catchers, and 5 baht per kilogram for transportation and management costs to collectors or fish rafts. The program will operate across 40 purchasing points in 14 provinces.

Mr. Bancha emphasized that the Department of Fisheries is employing an integrated approach that includes prevention, elimination, utilization, impact mitigation, and ecosystem restoration. He remains optimistic that the situation will continue to improve with the government’s financial support, whi

ch he regards as crucial in the problem-solving process.