NetSfere Broadcast Message Center Enables State and Federal Agencies Worldwide to Deliver Real-Time Emergency Alerts to Their Citizens and Communities

The Broadcast Message Center is the first to leverage 5G to enable agencies to distribute mass notifications and alerts to targeted geographical areas in times of emergencies or unrest

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NetSfere, a global provider of next-generation messaging and mobility solutions, is enabling government agencies worldwide to communicate vital information to their citizens in the most effective way through its 5G equipped NetSfere Broadcast Message Center (BMC). The NetSfere BMC is a field-proven, carrier-grade emergency alert solution designed for simultaneous message delivery to a range of cellular users in a specified area. The company is the leading provider for all major carriers to deploy wireless emergency alerts (WEA’s) across North America, Europe and Asia.

“Now more than ever, it’s essential for state and federal government agencies to have a direct line of communication to their citizens,” said Anurag Lal, President and CEO of NetSfere. “Almost everyone has received a severe weather or AMBER alert on their phones, and they’re nearly impossible to ignore. The role of the NetSfere BMC becomes even more vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, as government and healthcare agencies globally must communicate vital information about mask-wearing, social distancing, testing and vaccinations.”

The BMC is the part of the NetSfere Mobile Solutions portfolio which offers a comprehensive suite of mobility and messaging solutions. The technology supports more than 500 million subscribers and over one trillion messages per year. The NetSfere BMC provides a mission-critical service to help government agencies communicate crucial information during emergencies when time is of the essence. Alerts can be targeted to specific geographic regions to communicate vital information to a specific set of people or sent nationwide. The alerts remain in a user’s notifications accompanied by a loud alert tone, drawing greater attention instantly to the message. The NetSfere BMC supports all major radio access technologies including 5G, LTE, CDMA, GSM and UMTS to provide alerts to all cellular users. It is WEA (Wireless Emergency Alert) compliant, as well as ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute), CAP (Common Alerting Protocol), and WPAS (Wireless Public Alerting Service) compliant.

“There are plenty of methods a government agency can utilize to disseminate emergency information, including social media or TV broadcast alerts,” Lal went on to say. “But these are not always the most effective ways to reach people in moments of crisis. It can be difficult to cut through the noise of traditional media or social media. With more than 275M smartphone users in the U.S., the best way to ensure vital information is disseminated to a large group of people in the most effective and timely manner is for state and federal agencies to leverage our BMC solution to reach the masses on the device they use most – their mobile phones.”

NetSfere provides next generation messaging and mobility solutions to carriers and enterprises globally including its enterprise-grade, secure mobile messaging platform NetSfere Enterprise. NetSfere Enterprise is a secure enterprise messaging service and platform which provides industry-leading security and message delivery capabilities, including global cloud-based service availability, device-to-device encryption, location-based features and administrative controls. The service is also offered in partnership with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies, and with NTT Ltd., a global information communications & technology service provider, to jointly offer NetSfere to its worldwide customers. NetSfere is also compliant with global regulatory requirements, including GDPR, HIPAA, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001 and others. The company’s technology supports more than 500 million subscribers and over one trillion messages per year. NetSfere has offices in the United States, Germany, India and Singapore. For more information, visit: https://www.netsfere.com/

