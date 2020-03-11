Netherlands supports international trade agreements, says minister

I believe that inclusive trade agreements can foster new forms of prosperity, jobs, and enhancements of understanding. I think it is very important

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sigrid Kaag has said that the Netherlands supports international trade negotiations, including the ongoing process of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the European Union.

“I believe that inclusive trade agreements can foster new forms of prosperity, jobs, and enhancements of understanding. I think it is very important,” she told ANTARA in Jakarta, on Monday evening.

When asked whether the Netherlands supports the Indonesia-EU CEPA, Kaag reiterated that her country is supportive of all trade negotiations.

“Of course we have to see what the end outcome is, but we are firm supporters of international trade agreements speaking to the SDGs, creation of wealth, and of course the distribution of wealth,” she stated.

The Netherlands, she continued, will be very supportive on the issues regarding palm oil, in particular, as she observed that there is tension between the European Union and Indonesia in relation to palm oil.

To show their support of palm oil in Indonesia, the Netherlands invested in the production of sustainable palm oil, with hopes beyond the achievement of environmentally friendly production of the oil.

“We think this is an alternative way to help ease tension and, hopefully, arrive at a mutually acceptable solution,” she said, referring to the document signed between Indonesia and the Netherlands on the joint production for sustainable palm oil with small-holder farmers.

Source: ANTARA News