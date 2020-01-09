Netflix invests US$1 million in Indonesia’s movie industry

Jakarta (ANTARA) – An American media-services provider and production company, Netflix, invested US$1 million (equivalent to Rp14 billion) in Indonesia’s movie industry following a partnership agreed for the first time ever by the U.S. company with the country’s Ministry of Education and Culture here, today. “Netflix will provide training to 15 selected Indonesian scriptwriters in Hollywood,” Minister of Culture and Education, Nadiem Makarim, remarked in Jakarta, stating that the “Script to Screen” project aims to better improve the creativity of people working in the film industry.

Apart of the project, the U.S. movie production company will also organize a workshop targeting 100 Indonesian scriptwriters, following which there will be a movie-making contest with a prize worth US$600,000.

Another project that will soon be launched by Netflix in Indonesia is the “Online Safety Training Program”, a set of courses provided by a Washington-based non-profit organization, Family Online Safety Institute, which aims to support the development of Indonesia’s creative economy.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s managing director for the Asia Pacific region, Kuek Yu-Chuang, expected that the collaboration with the ministry would produce Indonesian movies highlighting the country’s rich culture and ensuring it becomes world-renowned.

“This is the first step. Indonesia has a large number of creative and talented people. We hope the collaboration with the ministry can make a larger impact on Indonesia’s creative industry,” Kuek Yu-Chuang added.

Nadiem’s move may be in answer to a question thrown by Communications and Information Minister, Johnny G. Plate, to Netflix this week. He prompted Netflix to feature more Indonesian movies for subscribers in the country.

Source: Antara News