CCS Supplier logo

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, today announced it has been named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Transport Technology and Associated Services (TTAS) framework. As a result of this new supplier status, the government and public sector will be able to procure Neology’s full, turn-key services and solutions covering Transportation Systems, Data Services, Clean and Sustainable Transport Technologies. TTAS went live October 26, 2021 and will conclude October 31, 2025.

After meeting the high standards required by CCS, Neology is qualified to provide solutions and services in the areas below due to their extensive experience providing transportation, mobility and sustainable city solutions. The six lots within the framework, include:

Lot 1. Transport Professional Services

Lot 2. Transport And Pedestrian Control

Lot 4. Transport Data Services

Lot 5. Sustainable Transport Technologies

Lot 6. Major Transport Solutions

Lot 7. Catalogue (all bidders automatically included)

Neology has helped customers in the UK by deploying various projects across the market including Traffic Enforcement and Road Safety schemes, as well as Emissions Monitoring programmes utilising AI-powered solutions.

“We are incredibly proud to be independently verified as providing solutions and services that meet the highest standards in the UK. And, we are most excited to work with our government and public sector partners to effectively achieve their vision and offer the best value for taxpayers,” said Luke Normington, General Manager of Neology.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2020/21, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.04bn – supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

About Neology, Inc.

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

Neology Media Contact:

Alyssa Eggum

John Kelly Foster

858.688.2796

alyssa@johnkellyfoster.com

Notes to Editors:

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

To find out more about CCS, visit: www.crowncommercial.gov.uk

Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ 2827044

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 8e6aa9a7-8509-4321-bed0- f46ebcdcba53