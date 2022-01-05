LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neeyamo Inc., a leading technology-enabled global payroll and HR services provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide, has been recognized as an Innovator in Avasant’s maiden Global Hire-to-Retire Business Process Transformation 2021-22 RadarView.

Avasant is a management consulting firm specializing in sourcing advisory, digital and IT transformation, global strategy, and governance services. Avasant’s independent assessment study, RadarView, is a pioneering analytical assessment that leverages Avasant’s proprietary Digital Maturity Framework to evaluate leading service providers based on company disclosures and market checks. These assessments are released to help global organizations identify, assess, and down-select service providers in specific areas. The study aims to provide an unbiased evaluation of technology product and service providers’ genuine capabilities, assisting clients in evaluating them as prospective long-term partners for their digital journeys.

The Global Hire-to-Retire Business Process Transformation 2021-22 RadarView, for this assessment, included management of key HR functions in conjunction with the deployment of vital transformational levers such as human capital management suites, digital apps for HR function delivery, workflow and process automation solutions, chatbots / virtual assistants, predictive/prescriptive analytics, and process reengineering. The insights from the RadarView are based on factors revolving around practice maturity, domain ecosystem, investments, and innovation, each of which has been notably rated.

Acknowledging the recognition, Guhan Ramanan, Head of Customer Success at Neeyamo, stated: “We have always been on the lookout for grey areas in the payroll and HR arena that allowed us to build and showcase innovative next-gen digital HR solutions that created positive ripples in the industry. Neeyamo will continue to make strategic investments in emerging technology and innovation to meet the rising demands of global organizations.”

Ritika Nijhawan, Analyst at Avasant commented on the recognition, “The complexities and nuances involved in the global hire-to-retire function necessitate enterprises to leverage service providers with deep-domain, technology, and regional expertise. Neeyamo’s continued investments in expanding its local presence, developing platform-agnostic tools, and strengthening its proprietary technology division NeeyamoWorksTM, have placed it as an Innovator in Avasant’s Global Hire-to-Retire Business Process Transformation 2021-22 RadarView.

“Its focus on transforming tail countries’ payroll and HR operations is enabling enterprises to stay compliant with the region-specific legislations, ensure a consistent employee experience, and gain a unified view of their HR function.”

