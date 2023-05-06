Nearly 3,000 athletes competing in VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam

Nearly 3,000 athletes are competing in the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam in the central city of Da Nang on May 4-7, according to the event’s organisers.

It said the event draws the participation of nearly 1,000 international athletes from 62 countries.

Professional athletes will compete in the men’s and women’s 1.9km swimming, 90km biking and 21.1km running on May 7 morning.

Nguyen Trong Thao, deputy director of the municipal Department of Sports and Culture, said the tournament is to contribute to promoting a healthy lifestyle for the people of Da Nang city in particular and the country in general.

Once participating in a sports event in Danang, athletes will be warmly welcomed and given the best conditions to compete and have interesting experiences in the city, the official said.

The IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam offers 34 slots to the 2023 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship on August 26-27th in Lahti, Finland, according to the organisers./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency