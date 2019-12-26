National Police oversee oil refinery projects, stop mafia

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Police will supervise the construction of several oil refineries belonging to Pertamina up until their completion, the Chief of the Indonesian Police Criminal Division, Police Inspector General Listyo Sigit Prabowo has said. “We are guarding the construction of refineries to ensure that there are no oil mafias at play,” he said in Jakarta, Thursday.

The oil and gas mafia was hampering the construction of the oil refineries, he further said.

To map out the problems in the oil and gas sector, the former police chief of Banten had coordinated with Pertamina.

“(The constructions) must be guarded. Otherwise, there could be a lot of disturbances to the development process,” he said.

At the moment, there are five expansions of refinery projects and constructions of two new refineries.

With the refinery projects, the oil processing capacity is expected to increase 150 percent.

Refinery development projects are being carried out in five areas which include Cilacap (Central Java), Balongan (West Java), Dumai (Riau), Balikpapan (East Kalimantan), and Plaju (South Sumatra).

Meanwhile, new oil refineries are being planned in Bontang (East Kalimantan) and Tuban (East Java).

In addition to overseeing the construction of refineries, the National Police will also oversee the construction of renewable energy production facilities.

The force will also control oil storage from illegal wells that should be managed by Pertamina.

“Many (oil wells) were dug up, then accommodated by illegal containers to be sold to the public. That must be put in order,” he said.

Pertamina would, instead, empower illegal operators by providing facilities in the form of cooperatives, he added.

“Pertamina has agreed to create a kind of cooperative so that the community is taught how to drill properly. They (residents) will accommodate the oil to be then bought by Pertamina. It means shifting from illegal to being legal without killing (the business) of the community,” he said.

Source: Antara News