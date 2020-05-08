National Police Chief inaugurates nine provincial police chiefs

Jakarta (ANTARA) – National Police Chief General Idham Azis inaugurated nine new chiefs of provincial police during a limited ceremony held on Friday amid a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, Friday, at 9 a.m. local time, at the National Police Headquarters, the National Police chief led a ceremony marking the transfer of posts. Nine chiefs of provincial police, governor of the Police Academy, chief of the STIK/PTIK (Police Science College), and chief of the health and medical center of the National Police partook in the ceremony marking the transfer of posts,” Chief of the National Police Public Relations Division Brigadier General Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono stated at the National Police Headquarters.

Yuwono remarked that during the ceremony, the National Police chief urged the newly inaugurated officials, especially provincial police chiefs, to immediately return to their workplace following the inauguration.

The tour of duty among high-ranking officials is purely part of their engagement within the institution, he stated.

The inauguration came a week after National Police Chief Idham Azis issued a telegram containing the tour of duty among high-ranking police officers.

The newly inaugurated provincial police chiefs and top officials of the National Police Headquarters are mentioned herewith:

1. ‎Brig. Gen. Ahmad Luthfi, as chief of the Central Java Provincial Police

2. ‎Insp. Gen. Mohammad Fadil Imran, as chief of the East Java Provincial Police

3. ‎Insp. Gen. Eko Indra Heri, as chief of the South Sumatra Provincial Police

4. Insp. Gen. Fiandar, as chief of the Banten Provincial Police

5. Insp. Gen. Aris Budiman, as chief of the Riau Islands Provincial Police

6.Insp. Gen. Nico Afinta, as chief of the South Kalimantan Provincial Police

7. Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo, as chief of the Central Kalimantan Provincial Police

8. Brig. Gen. Teguh Sarwono, as chief of the Bengkulu Provincial Police

9. Insp. Gen. Mohammad Iqbal, as chief of the West Nusa Tenggara Provincial Police

10. Brig. Gen. Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono, as chief of the National Police’s Public Relations Division

11. Brig. Gen. Rusdianto, as chief of the health and medical center of the National Police

12. Comsr Gen. Agung Budi Maryoto, as chief of the general inspectorate of the National Police

13. Insp. Gen. Rycko Amelza Dahniel, as chief of the intelligence and security board of the National Police

14. Brig. Gen. Sutrisno Yudi Hermawan, as assistant to the National Police chief for human resources

15.‎ Brig. Gen. Asep Syahrudin, as governor of the Police Academy

16 Insp. Gen. Yazid Fanani, as chief of STIK’s education and training institution of the National Police.

Source: Antara News