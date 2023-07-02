National Democratic Party Orientation, MPs, Responsible Roles and Responsibilities of Representatives in the House of Representatives

Democrat Party, July 2 – “Democrat” held the first orientation of MPs in 2016, fully recognizing the roles and responsibilities of representatives in the House of Representatives.

Democrat Party spokesman Ramet Ratanachaweng said today (July 2, 2023) the party held its first orientation for MPs in 2023, with Mr. Chuan Leekpai, Mr. Banyat Bantamtan and Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit. jointly presided over the meeting On the agenda of today’s meeting The Democratic Party has invited officials from the House of Representatives. come to know the rules Council regulations including the roles and responsibilities of members of the House of Representatives in the House of Representatives

Then Mr. Chuan Leekpai, as the former chairman of the council and former leader of the Democratic Party He shared his experience working in the council. both in terms of regulations, rules, practices, and stressing that MPs of Democrats It should not happen in the case of pressing the card instead of each other. And should not be gambling is strictly prohibited. along with blessings All MPs are determined to work for the benefit of the people, the nation and the country.

Mr. Banyat Nortamtan, as the former leader of the party Mentioning the role of MPs in the legislative branch that this time, Democrats won few seats Therefore, we have to work hard to push for many important laws. along with emphasizing compliance with the code of ethics of members of the House of Representatives as well

For Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, Acting Leader of the Democrat Party, said that the role of MPs in the House, whether it is the opposition or the government, are all necessary. In addition to having a mission in the area There is also a party mission that must help make the Democrat Party grow in the future as well.

“The role in the council is considered to be the key. And is the basis of every MP because everyone is a member of the House of Representatives, so the role in the House of Representatives is the heart. Emphasizes its role in the council whether from the government Or the opposition in the future, ”said Jurin.

After that, the meeting gave an opportunity to nominate the President of the MPs, the Vice-President of the MPs and the secretary of the MPs’ meeting, which Pol. Maj. Gen. Surin Palare, the Songkhla MP, proposed Prachuap Phongthavoradej, MP for Prachuap Khiri Khan, is the chairman of the House of Representatives and has three vice-presidents: Mr. Wutthipong Nambut, MP for Ubon Ratchathani, Mr. Songsak Musikong, MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat and Ms. Sunutcha Losathaphonpipit, MP for Trang, and the position of secretary of the meeting is Mr. Romtham Khamnurak, approved by the MPs’ meeting. – Thai News Agency

