National coal group posts 2.24 billion USD in revenue in four months



The Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited (Vinacomin) said it gained nearly 8.5 trillion VND (2.24 billion USD) in revenue in the first four months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 4%. It contributed 8.46 trillion VND to the state budget. During the period, the corporation mined 13.72 million tonnes of coal, up 2% from the same time last year, and generated 3.42 billion kWh of electricity, or 6% higher than its set plan. It eyes to produce 3.3 million tonnes of coal and import 1 million tonnes while producing 130,000 tonnes of aluminium, 9,450 tonnes of copper ores, 2,400 tonnes of copper sheets, and 850 tonnes of zinc ingots, as well as generating over 1 billion kWh of power.

Source: Vietnam News Agency