Narathiwat Special Operations Team arrested a smuggler selling kratom boiled water mixed with cough syrup and marijuana.



Narathiwat Special Operations Team Arresting people illegally selling kratom boiled water mixed with cough syrup and marijuana in response to the “Anutin” policy aimed at organizing society for the welfare of society.

Acting Second Lieutenant Trakul Totham, Governor of Narathiwat Province, revealed that the Narathiwat Provincial Special Operations Team Led by Mr. Suwit Nakpao, Narathiwat Provincial Defense Officer, Mr. Suchat Karnakij, Deputy District Chief of Su-ngai Kolok District Defense Works. and Mr. Atchariya Phianthong, head of Narathiwat Province’s Narcotics Prevention and Suppression Center. (The Provincial Narcotics Prevention Center) leads members of the Territorial Defense Volunteer Force under the Provincial Narcotics Prevention Center to investigate wrongdoing in establishments that violate the law. Selling kratom water and kratom leaves In the area of ??Sai Thong Road 3 (Dong Ngu Ha), Su-ngai Kolok Subdistrict, Su-ngai Kolok District, Narathiwat Province, where 2 shops were found, the operati

on team proceeded to arrest them and report charges and proceed with legal proceedings.

Second Lieutenant Trakul said that the Narathiwat Province Special Operations Team has taken steps to organize society. By inspecting shops selling kratom leaves on Sai Thong Road 3 (Dong Ngu Ha), Su-ngai Kolok Subdistrict, Su-ngai Kolok District, 2 shops: 1. Bung Diao shop with 4 items in the middle, including 1. Water. Boiled 3 bottles of kratom, 2. 3 bottles of cough syrup, 3. 7 packages of compressed marijuana, and 4. 19 cigarettes of processed marijuana ready to smoke. 1. There is modern medicine. which is a dangerous drug in possession for sale without permission 2. Produce and sell herbal products (Kratom boiled water) without permission. 3. Selling or processing controlled herbs (marijuana) for trade without permission.

2. Late night shop with 11 items, such as cough syrup, 288 bottles of kratom boiled water, 1 bar of compressed marijuana weighing 3 kilograms, 50 small packages of compressed marijuana, foreign ma

rijuana weighing 1 bar, flowering marijuana. 5 packages of bouquets, so he reported the allegation that 1. Together we have modern medicine. which is a dangerous drug in possession for sale without permission 2.Join together to produce and sell herbal products. (boiled kratom leaf juice) without permission 3. Joint distribution or processing controlled herbs (cannabis) for trade without permission The arresting officers then invited the three arrested persons to the auditorium of Su-ngai Kolok District to make an arrest record. The three arrested persons confessed to all charges and were taken to the investigating officer. Su-ngai Kolok Police Station to proceed with legal proceedings

Second Lieutenant Trakul added that The origin of this operation was the fact that Narathiwat Province had established a working group for organizing integrated society in Narathiwat Province. In this working group, security agencies in the area were integrated. Lead forces together to organize social order and suppress influen

tial people. According to the policy of Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. and Mr. Suthipong Chulcharoen, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior The provinces jointly determine the operational mechanism. and set up special operations teams at the provincial and district levels. Integrate forces with relevant agencies to follow up, investigate, arrest and take legal action against offenders.

‘Narathiwat Province is committed to eliminating all forms of illegal things that cause unrest in the country. By asking the people to have confidence in the work of the officials. Both the government police officer and related agencies in every sector and join in being an important force in creating only good things in our country. By helping each other to be careful of our country. Help each other be the eyes and ears of the officials. If you see clues to any form of wrongdoing. Information can be reported to the district chief, deputy district officer, security officer, ka

mnan, village headman, or at the Provincial Damrongtham Center. Damrongtham District Center, hotline 1567, 24 hours a day. Personal information of whistleblowers will be protected and kept secret. Prevent good citizens from being harmed by working together to promote good things for society,’ Second Lieutenant Trakul said at the end.

Source: Thai News Agency