NA Deputies Debate Amended Draft Laws to Facilitate Investment, Production.



Hanoi: Lawmakers continue their debate on the draft Law on Public Investment (amended) as part of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing eighth session in Hanoi on November 6.

According to Vietnam News Agency, the session focused on discussing amendments aimed at facilitating investment and production in the country. The revised laws are expected to streamline processes and remove existing barriers that hinder economic growth and development. Lawmakers are scrutinizing various aspects of the draft to ensure that the amendments align with the nation’s economic objectives.

The discussions are part of a broader agenda to reform public investment policies, which are deemed crucial for attracting foreign investors and boosting domestic enterprises. The amended draft laws are anticipated to provide clearer guidelines and more efficient mechanisms for public investment projects, thereby enhancing transparency and accountability.

The ongoing session marks a significant step in the legislative process, with depu

ties actively engaging in debates to refine the legal framework governing public investments. The outcomes of this session are expected to have a substantial impact on the country’s investment landscape, fostering a more conducive environment for economic activities.