Myanmar flocks to see first light The Sun, Two Lands at Mae Sot

Myanmar tourists flock to see the first light. The sun, two countries on the top of the border mountain in Tak Province, welcoming the new year 2024, ready to record pictures and share, sending happiness through social media.

Since the middle of the night last night, it was New Year’s Eve and welcoming the New Year 2024 at the viewpoint on the mountain in Pa Wai Village, Village No. 3, Khiri Rat Subdistrict, Phop Phra District, Tak Province, a large group of Myanmar tourists and Thais. From all over the country, people have come to reserve space to set up tents to sleep in the grassy area at the foot of Doi Pa Wai mountain to wait and see the first rays of the sun in the new year 2024, which is like no other.

and today’s morning (January 1, 2024) New Year’s Day As soon as the sun emerges from the mountainside horizon over the Thai-Myanmar border area, A large group of tourists, both Myanmar and Thai, were not disappointed. Witness the first light of dawn on New Year’s Day. Beautifully with the weather stil

l cold. Making it possible to see a sea of white mist contrasting with the sunlight, adding to the natural beauty. Making Myanmar tourists rush to bring their cameras to record pictures of happiness amidst the beauty in the middle of the mountains on the border of the two countries. After recording the happy pictures, they sent the happy pictures back to a group of friends in Myanmar who admired the beauty of the viewpoint on the mountain in Pa Wai Village. via social media Make the atmosphere lively on the first day of happiness of the year.

For the view point of the Thai mountain village, Ban Pa Wai, Phop Phra District, Tak Province, it is a village next to the Thai-Myanmar border. Located on Doi Sung And in this year’s New Year, it was popular with many Myanmar tourists who traveled across the Mae Sot permanent border checkpoint to visit Doi Pa Wai. To participate in the countdown and see the first light of New Year’s Day 2024 until tourists overflow at the foot of the mountain. It also creates income for

Thai mountain people in the area to earn income from tourism this New Year 2024 and it is expected that next year there will be even more Myanmar tourists coming to visit this Pa Wai village.

Source: Thai News Agency