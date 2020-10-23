Muslim fashion sector can potentially contribute to Indonesian economy

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Head of Bank Indonesia’s Sharia Finance and Economy Department, M. Anwar Bashori, believes that the Muslim fashion sector has the potential to contribute to Indonesia’s economy.

“With the halal lifestyle being followed, Indonesia makes for an excellent market, especially when continuously developed, and production is continued,” Bashori stated during a virtual discussion event on Thursday (October 22).

Bashori assessed that the COVID-19 pandemic, which had prompted all forms of activities to switch to the digital and virtual medium, can provide new opportunities for players in the fashion industry to penetrate a broader market by participating in various international fashion events virtually.

“Events, such as the fashion week, and other fashion events, are expected to offer opportunities for expansion, especially with virtual showcasing that can also be a medium and contribution to the Indonesian economy,” he emphasized.

Bashori is optimistic that Indonesian fashion and clothing products would be able to compete with those of other countries. He expressed belief that Indonesia’s strength lies in its local wisdom and heritage values that are emblazoned on traditional fabrics and fashion styles.

“With the idea of sustainable fashion and local wisdom, there is strength in Indonesian fashion. This applies not only in selling goods but also in terms of concepts and values,” he noted.

“This is similar to the Sharia economy, not the fatwa being sold, but the value. This potential is extraordinary. Our local heritage, MSMEs, index giving, compassion, and art, are not the same as other countries,” he pointed out.

Bank Indonesia is involved in the Indonesian Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF), the largest annual event for Islamic economics and finance in Indonesia.

The implementation of ISEF, which is entering its seventh year, is an effort to develop the national sharia economy and finance to help promote national economic recovery.

ISEF aims to encourage the development of an economic chain for the halal ecosystem, where Muslim fashion is one of the priority sectors.

Meanwhile, 10 fashion designers and four accessory brands from the Indonesian Sharia Creative Industry (IKRA Indonesia) are prepared to appear in the Virtual Fashion Show of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Russia, scheduled to be held on Friday evening at 7 p.m. Western Indonesia Time.

