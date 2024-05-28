Mushroom farming couple arrested Secretly selling – teaching how to eat buffalo dung mushrooms, claiming to cure disease



A ‘mushroom farming couple’ was arrested for illegally selling and teaching how to eat mushrooms. Claims to help people cure various diseases

Police jointly arrested Ms. Amita and Mr. Banyong, a husband and wife couple, at a condominium in the Chatuchak area. Allegedly ‘Together they illegally possessed a category 5 narcotic (buffalo dung mushrooms). and jointly tried to sell category 5 narcotics (buffalo dung mushrooms) illegally and jointly produced category 5 narcotics (buffalo dung mushrooms) illegally’ along with confiscated buffalo dung mushrooms or drunken mushrooms grown in bags. 181 bags of plastic, total weight 116.92 kilograms, along with 8 items of planting and distribution equipment, including 1 mobile phone for communication, 1 air purifier, 1 humidifier, 1 dryer, 1 weighing scale, 1 bottle of cleaning alcohol, 1 thermometer, and 1 box of gloves

This case is a result of the arrest of the police. Was informed by a spy that Mr. Banyong and Ms. Amita were living at the condominium. and illegally

cultivating and selling buffalo dung mushrooms Which is a category 5 narcotic according to the Narcotics Code. via online and sent to customers through private parcel companies Police officers arrested Therefore, it was reported to the supervisors in the hierarchy. In order to investigate and arrest the perpetrators and prosecute. Later, the police tried to buy 10 grams of dried buffalo dung mushrooms through Mr. Banyong’s application for 1,111 baht. Mr. Banyong informed that there were no dried buffalo dung mushrooms. They only have fresh buffalo mushrooms and will sell them to you. Then Mr. Banyong Was informed to transfer the money for fresh buffalo dung mushrooms to a bank account. When the police successfully transferred the money for buffalo dung mushrooms A money transfer slip appears. Show the name of the payee Name: Mr. Banyong Later, Mr. Banyong Was informed that buffalo dung mushrooms would be delivered via motorcycle taxi, which would be delivered from in front of the condominium. to the buyer’s a

ddress

The arresting police officers set up surveillance until they found Ms. Amita walking with a brown bag. Came down from Condominium Building 1 in the form of waiting for delivery. There is reason to suspect that the inside of the bag is brown. is buffalo dung mushroom Possession of which is an offense under the Narcotics Code. The police then asked to search the inside of the brown bag. Findings Fresh buffalo dung mushrooms The weight was approximately 200 grams. Ms. Amita admitted that it was buffalo dung mushrooms that would actually be delivered to the purchaser. She informed Ms. Amita that she had to be arrested. The police officer asked Ms. Amita to confirm that she was in the room where she lived with Mr. Banyong. There are still many buffalo manure mushrooms stored and being cultivated. So he agreed to take the police to investigate. When going to check inside Found stored buffalo dung mushrooms and are currently cultivating them. and a large amount of equipment for cultivating buffalo dung mushr

ooms, so they were arrested and informed of their legal rights and sent to Phahon Yothin Police Station to be prosecuted according to law.

From questioning, Ms. Amita informed that she previously worked as a manager at an entertainment venue in the Sukhumvit area. Later, he resigned from his job and came to live with Mr. Banyong. Because he likes and studies Moldavite minerals, claiming they are meteors that fell on Earth. Mr. Banyong makes a living buying such minerals from abroad to resell to interested parties. Earnings in the tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of baht, and Miss Amita, had a friend persuade her to come to the truth and be able to escape by using buffalo dung mushrooms. Therefore associates with Mr. Banyong and lived together since the beginning of last year They also ate and grew buffalo mushrooms together.

Source: Thai News Agency