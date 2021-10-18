Jakarta (ANTARA) – Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, has opined that museums would be the best partners for quality tourism development in Indonesia.

“The core values of quality and environmentally sustainable tourism are skilled human resources, visitor satisfaction, product and service diversification, and technology adaptation,” Minister Uno said at a seminar held to commemorate National Museum Day in Jakarta on Saturday.

Museums, which have been among those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, should innovate, adapt, and collaborate to overcome the effects of COVID-19, he added.

Museums should innovate by developing thematic tourism products; utilize the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment) certification for tourism destinations for adapting to the new normal and exhibit their readiness to admit tourists; and develop their premises to achieve competitive superiority in enhancing tourist experience, the minister explained. He pointed to academic research that has highlighted the necessity for implementing smart tourism in museums, noting that world-famous museums have implemented smart technologies for a long time now.

“I hope museums in Indonesia could achieve the equal quality as popular museums in the world, such as the Louvre Museum in France, Te Papa Museum in New Zealand, and MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) in the United States,” Uno said.

The minister expressed confidence that Indonesian stakeholders are ready to establish museums under public-private partnership schemes to push the development of smart tourism in Indonesian museums.

Four pillars need to be synergized for smart museum development in Indonesia: leadership, human capital, social capital, and innovation, Uno said.

“The Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry’s role in smart museum development is that of a co-creator and co-facilitator for stakeholders to develop museums as a tourism product,” he added.

Source: Antara News