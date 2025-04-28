Mum Jokmok Supports Victims’ Families of Auditor General Building Collapse



Bangkok: ‘Mum Jokmok’ cooks Isan food and gives money to help relatives of victims of the Office of the Auditor General building collapse. Mum Jokmok makes papaya salad to show off and meets with relatives of victims of the Office of the Auditor General building collapse and offers financial assistance because he sympathizes with the relatives and sees them as family members.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Petthai Wongkamlao, also known as Mum Jokmok, and Mr. Oba Siangno, President of the Thai Comedian Foundation, along with Mr. Kanthas Pongpaiboonwet, or Kan Jom Phalang, and Dr. Manas Nonuch, President of the National Council on Social Welfare of Thailand under Royal Patronage, prepared Isaan food, including Somtam, fried chicken, and sticky rice, at a shelter for relatives of those missing from the collapse of the new Office of the Auditor General (OAG) building to provide encouragement after one month of the incident.





Mum Jokmok expressed his desire to cook Isaan food and contribute financially to support the victims’ families, as the day marked the one-month anniversary of the tragedy. He expressed his sympathy and emphasized his familial connection to the affected individuals, particularly acknowledging those from his hometown, Yasothon.





Kan Chom Phalang expressed his gratitude for Mum Jokmok’s presence, highlighting the comedian’s significance as someone the victims’ families were eager to meet. He acknowledged the collective effort of the supportive figures and reiterated his commitment to assisting the approximately 30 relatives still holding onto hope, offering a welcoming stance to any additional aid from others based on their goodwill.

