MUI condemns bomb attack in Makassar Cathedral Church

The Indonesian Ulemas Council (MUI) strongly condemned the bomb blast in front of Cathedral Church in the South Sulawesi provincial capital of Makassar on Sunday morning.

“MUI strongly condemns the blast which causes fear in the community and claims life,” MUI Vice Chairman K.H. Anwar Abbas said.

The bomb attack cannot be tolerated as it is very inhuman and against values of any religion, he said.

He urged the police to take a swift action to arrest the perpetrator of the bomb blast.

“MUI urges security agencies to find and arrest the perpetrator and reveal the motive behind the dishonorable act,” he said.

A bomb exploded in front of Cathedral Church in Makassar on Sunday morning as congregation attended service at the church.

It is believed one person was killed and several others sustained injuries in the bomb attack.

