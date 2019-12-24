Muhammadiyah University offers 3,000 solar eclipse eyeglasses

Medan (ANTARA) – The Islamic Astronomy Observatory (Observatorium Ilmu Falak/OIF) of North Sumatra Muhammadiyah University will provide some three thousand special eyeglasses to observe the annular solar eclipse on Dec 26.

It is also planned to break a national record of the largest observer of such a phenomenon.

“The glasses were made specially using filter imported from the United States. Later, we will give them away to visitors keen on witnessing the eclipse,” Dr Arwin Juli Rakhmadi Butarbutar, head of OIF, remarked in Medan, Tuesday.

Apart from the eyeglasses, OIF has also provided five telescopes and a binocular for students as well as for the public to support the observation process.

OIF teams are prepared to offer guidance during the observation to educate people on the astronomical phenomenon.

Earlier on Monday (December 23), a researcher of the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN) Rhorom Priyatikanto had confirmed that it is not recommended to view the eclipse at midday of December 26 with naked eyes.

“Although the sun is covered by the moon, its light nonetheless will be dazzling,” he cautioned.

The annular solar eclipse is expected to occur on December 26 of 2019, June 21 of 2020, June 10 of 2021, October 14 of 2023, and October 2 of 2024.

However, people in Indonesia can only observe the one occurring on the next two days.

Source: Antara News