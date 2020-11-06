Mt Sinabung spews another burst of hot ash; alert sounded

Medan, N Sumatra (ANTARA) – Mount Sinabung in Karo district, North Sumatra again spewed clouds of hot ash on Friday, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG).

The hot ash clouds moved in easterly and southeasterly directions, but the sliding distance could not be monitored as thick haze covered the volcano, chief of Mount Sinabung’s monitoring post, Amien Putra, said.

The volcanic clouds from the eruption had an amplitude of 110 mm, with a duration of 190 seconds, he added.

Amien warned local residents against entering Mount Sinabung’s red zone as the volcano is still showing signs of high activity and could erupt anytime.

Residents have been asked to remain outside a 5-kilometer radius from the volcano’s crater in the east and southeast and a 4-km radius in the northeast, he informed.

“Mount Sinabung is still under alert status, so it can potentially erupt and spew (more) hot (ash) clouds,” he said.

The volcano last erupted on October 29, 2020, spewing a giant ash cloud two thousand meters in the easterly and southeasterly directions and shooting out a 1,500-meter-high column of ash. (INE)

Source: Antara News