Mt Bromo, Mt Semeru reopen to climbers, tourists

Malang, East Java (ANTARA) – East Java’s Mount Bromo and Mount Semeru have reopened to climbers and tourists from Monday (May 24, 2021), the Bromo Tengger Semeru National Park Center (BB-TNBTS) has informed.

The two eco-tourism attractions were closed during the Eid al-Fitr Islamic Holidays from May 13 to May 23, 2021 to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases, the center’s spokesperson, Sarif Hidayat, said here on Monday.

Tourists visiting the Bromo area are required to meet several conditions — they need to carry a health certificate from a doctor and a valid negative rapid test result for COVID-19, he said. They must also be in good health and under 60 years of age. Pregnant women are not being allowed entry to the area, he informed.

In addition, visitors to the areas need to strictly observe health protocols such as keeping a safe distance, avoiding crowds, wearing face masks, and washing hands regularly. They are also advised to carry hand sanitizers while visiting Mount Bromo or Mount Semeru areas, Hidayat said.

Individual or group visitors need to register first before visiting the two active mountains.

In the Bromo area, the TNBTS Center has limited the number of visitors to Bukit Cinta site to 56 per day. Meanwhile, entry has been restricted to 172 people per day at Kedaluh Hill, and 339 people per day at Penanjakan, Hidayat said.

“And for Mentigen, the quota is limited to 200 people per day, and Savana Teletubies to 867 people per day,” he added.

The number of climbers allowed on Mount Semeru has been limited to 300 people per day, which is half the total carrying capacity under normal conditions.

“The quota has been divided into 130 climbers for the regular quota, and 170 climbers for rescheduling,” Hidayat said.

Climbing is permitted only for three days and two nights at the longest, and the recommended safe climbing area limit is in Kalimati area, he added.

Climbers are also being asked to comply with the health protocols against COVID-19. (INE)

Source: Antara News