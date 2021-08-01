MSP penetrates Asian, European, US markets

Jakarta (ANTARA) – PT Mitra Stania Prima (MSP), one of the tin exporters in Indonesia, has managed to penetrate Asian, European, and the United States (US) markets.

Last year, PT. Mitra Stania Prima (MSP) managed to record tin metal exports of 3,299 tons, according to a statement received here on Sunday.

The performance has met the 2020 export target set at 3,300 tons of tin metal by the Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) office of Bangka Belitung.

PT MSP CEO Aryo Djojohadikusumo explained that the trade was carried out through the Indonesian tin exchange, the Jakarta Future Exchange, to a number of countries in Europe. “PT MSP managed to export tin metal to the United States, countries in Europe and Asia,” Aryo Djojohadikusumo said in a statement.

He said that the MSP renewed their trademark registration on the London Metal Exchange to support the company’s performance.

“I expect that the process can be completed this year as all necessary administrative requirements are met by the company,” he stated.

Since June 8, 2017, he continued, the MSP brand on the London Metal Exchange has registered. In addition, he revealed that the MSP had successfully obtained the certification of Responsible Minerals Assurance Process (RMAP).

A non-profit organization, Responsible Business Alliance (RBA), issued the certification.

“The company’s compliance with the initiative of responsible minerals assurance process (RMAP) received positive appreciation from tin metal consumer Nike Inc.,” he said.

Aryo Djojohadikusumo stated that Nike sent an email to express an appreciation to the company and all members of the RMAP program as Nike supports the transparency and standards applied by the mining industry.

Tesla, which is also a member of the RBA, he continued, only uses mining industry products from businesses certified by RMAP.

Source: Antara News