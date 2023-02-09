MSMEs must seize opportunities in political year: Minister

Pontianak, West Kalimantan – Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has asked micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the creative economy sector of West Kalimantan to innovate to seize opportunities in the 2023–2024 political year.

“The political year will have many activities. Therefore, creative economy entrepreneurs and MSMEs must be able to prepare themselves and seize opportunities. Do not only be a spectator but utilize this moment to promote your products,” he said at a training held for creative economy MSME actors in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, on Thursday.

With the COVID-19 situation improving, it is time for Indonesia to rise from the pandemic by optimizing tourism and the creative economy, he added.

“Our creative economy ecosystem is in the top three in the world after the United States and South Korea. In order for our creative economy to rise, local governments must be able to support creative economy MSMEs because this sector must be the host in their own country,” the minister added.

He advised creative economy MSME owners to be innovative, adaptive, and collaborative.

“We have to be brave to take risks so we can develop and not stay put. We also have to build friendships because apart from being able to extend our life, we extend our fortune,” he added.

In addition, Uno said that there are many tourism villages in West Kalimantan that have been included in Indonesia’s tourism agenda. This opportunity must be utilized to bring in lots of tourists and mobilize the creative economy of the surrounding community.

He also reminded the people of West Kalimantan, especially business people, to remain united and not be divided in the political year.

“I also appreciate the West Kalimantan provincial government for the many innovations to develop its creative economy and tourism. This, of course, must be maintained and supported by the local government,” he remarked.

On the same occasion, West Kalimantan Governor Sutarmidji said that his party supports the development of tourism and the creative economy. One of the efforts to achieve this has been the preparation of basic infrastructure for MSMEs that has involved all parties.

“We encourage the development of MSMEs, tourism, and crafts in West Kalimantan. We have several facilitates, including the gallery of timber forest products, to exhibit the creative economy MSME products and the regional national craft council (Dekranasda) room at the West Kalimantan Museum,” he said.

Source: Antara News