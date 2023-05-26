MSDHS launches “Love…in school age” campaign to end violence

Bangkok, May 26 – PM joins hands with the Because We Care page to join forces with educational institutions. open project activity “Love…in school age” Campaign to end violence in all dimensions, not bullying (Bully)

Today (May 26, 2023) at 1:00 p.m., Mr. Thanasoon Sawangsalee, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (Deputy Permanent Secretary of the MSDHS) presided over the opening of the project activities. “Love…in school age” is organized by the Because We Care page under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Health and the Royal Thai Police. To raise awareness of ending all forms of violence. Including bullying (Bully) for children and youth groups. which is an important force in the development of the country Especially children and youth in secondary schools in the Bangkok area. It is to create participation in the responsibility for the creation of a livable and happy society for everyone, with Pol. Col. Sirikul Srisanga, a nurse (Sor Bor 5), Police Hospital. As an adviser to the Permanent Secretary of the MSDHS introducing project activities “Love…in school age” with Mrs. Apinya Chomphumas, Director-General of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs Acting Second Lieutenant Suriyan Chandra, Director of Dipangkorn Witthayapat School (Thaveewattana) under the Royal Patronage, Ms. Chonthicha Sattayamana, Assistant Manager of Corporate Communications, Viriyah Insurance Public Company Limited and Police Hospital Visitor Center attended There are various interesting activities organized by the Council of Children and Youth of Thailand, including activities “Enhance legal knowledge (Cyber Bullying)” activities, “Sex with teenagers” activities, singing activities “Want to listen” and recreational activities to build relationships. In addition, the project exhibition “Love…in school age” Surveillance of social problems and reporting incidents to help people suffering from all forms of social problems by Social Assistance Center, Ministry of MSDHS at Dipangkorn Witthayapat School (Taweewattana) under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King, Bangkok

Mr. Thanasoonthorn said that due to the current Thai society. There has been an act of violence. which is both physical and psychological harm to others Most of the victims were children and young people. which is an important force in the development of the country Including women and people who are socially disadvantaged. Which acts of violence against others, whether intentionally using force or physical power, threatening, threatening, harming others cause only injury and death While the use of words that mock, insult and disparage others It is considered another act that hurts the mental state of others. Also known as “bullying (Bully)”, the Because We Care page recognizes the importance of such problems. as well as being committed to being a part of ending and campaigning to reduce all forms of violence against children and youth. including women and socially disadvantaged groups

Mr. Thanasoonthorn added that We as the future of the nation We must unite to end all forms of violence. Including bullying (Bully) First of all, we should start from ourselves first. Respect the rights of others and respect the human dignity of others. because everyone is born equal No one is stronger or weaker than anyone. And love doesn’t have to hurt others. when witnessing a violent incident Children and young people are at risk of being subjected to violence. We should not ignore or viewed as someone else’s matter Should go to help or notify the police or relevant agencies immediately, especially 1) Social assistance center Dipangkorn Witthayapat School (Thaveewattana) under the Royal Patronage 2) MSDHS hotline, call 1300, 24-hour free service, and 3) social emergency notification system “ESS Help Me”, pin and stop incidents in LINE OA on mobile phone

Ying Sirikul added that the Because We Care page realized the problem of all forms of violence. Including bullying (Bully) that affects both physically and mentally on children and young people that are increasing day by day. from presenting news through various media by children and youth groups It is considered an important force in driving the development of the nation in the future. Solving such problems requires cooperation from all sectors in the public, private and civil society sectors. including the public. “Social Power” through project implementation “Love…in school age” to raise awareness and reduce violence in all dimensions in school age. And to build immunity and awareness in preventing and stopping violent acts against children and youth groups, which today is considered a project activity. “Love…in school age” for the 2nd and next time There will be activities On Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Benjamarachalai School

Source: Thai News Agency