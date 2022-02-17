MPTC starts toll road project in Indonesia

Published by

Philippine Star

Richmond Mercurio – The Philippine Star February 17, 2022 | 12:00am MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) has commenced construction of a P2.7 billion toll road project in Indonesia, which is targeted for completion by early next year. PT Bintaro Serpong Damai, which is majority owned by MPTC, broke ground on Feb. 7 for the construction of the Makassar New Port Access Toll Road (MNP) in Indonesia. The MNP project, which costs approximately $53 million or around P2.7 billion, will span about 3.2 kilometers and will directly provide access to the Makassar Port in South Sulawe…

