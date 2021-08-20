The People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Speaker has urged the government to change the distribution pattern of COVID-19 vaccines to eliminate the gap in the vaccination program between Java and Bali islands and other regions.

“I ask the government to immediately change the pattern of vaccine distribution that has been carried out so far,” Bambang Soesatyo said in a written statement received by ANTARA here on Thursday.

He said he believes that the vaccine distribution pattern that is still centered on Java and Bali is the cause of the imbalance in the vaccine program in the country.

Therefore, Soesatyo said he has asked the central government to cooperate with local governments to overcome vaccine inequality. Cooperation can be carried out through collecting data on the vaccine requirement for each region and evaluating the available vaccine stock, he added.

“Furthermore, the government can hasten the distribution of vaccines to regions according to the quota proposed by the regional governments,” he said.

This would ensure the distributed vaccines can meet the quota requested by the regions, he explained. Vaccines can be reserved for areas experiencing a spike in cases and reach remote areas, he added.

In addition, he sought the government’s commitment for continuing efforts to accelerate and strengthen the national vaccination program.

“Especially in areas outside Java and Bali, which are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases,” he added.

It is also vital that the government’s commitment to conduct diplomacy and negotiations is maintained in order to strengthen Indonesia’s bilateral and multilateral relations with countries that produce vaccines, he said.

Close relationships formed with vaccine-producing countries can help Indonesia meet its vaccine needs, he added.

Source: Antara News