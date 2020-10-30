MPR seeks aggressive information dissemination on urgency of vaccine

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Deputy Chairman Syarief Hasan urged the government to aggressively raise awareness through various mediums to offer clarity to all strata of society on the urgency of providing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sentient of the concerns raised by some people about the COVID-19 vaccine, Hasan believes they should be offered a clear understanding of vaccines, their benefits, and impacts.

“In my opinion, it is not fear but just worry. They only need to be provided a clear understanding of vaccines, their benefits, and impacts,” the MPR deputy chairman noted in a statement in Jakarta, Friday.

Hasan delivered the statement after attending the National Seminar on Nationality of the MPR RI, in Bogor City, West Java, Thursday (Oct 29).

The COVID-19 pandemic has increasingly tormented the people, especially threatening their health, according to Hasan.

Article 28H, paragraph (1) of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia stipulates that all have the right to health services, and to this end, the government must make extraordinary efforts to ensure it.

Hasan believes one way was by administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

In early 2021, the vaccine can be distributed immediately.

“However, information is also circulating that the first stage vaccine will be ready by the end of 2020. As soon as I think it will be available, it will be better for the public. If it is available, I urge you not to be afraid to vaccinate, as this is for the safety of us all,” he noted.

The MPR deputy chairman highlighted the importance of the vaccine as a measure to safeguard oneself from the attack of the virus that has given rise to a pandemic on which there is lack of clarity as to when it will end. Syarief expressed concern that the situation would exacerbate in the absence of a vaccine.

“We are becoming increasingly worried by the day. Meanwhile, people continue to fall victim to the disease,” he stated.

Hasan expressed optimism that administration of the vaccine would offer protection from the virus.

Despite lingering doubts and disbelief among some people over the vaccine’s efficacy, a real solution to tackle this pandemic is at least in sight.

Hasan suggested that vaccines should be offered to the public for free. If not possible, the vaccine can be distributed through a cross-subsidization mechanism, so as not to burden the people.

“If it is not possible to offer the COVID-19 vaccine for free or at a low price, cross-subsidies will be applied. The point is to not burden the economically weak sections of society that are already in a dismal state,” he remarked.

Source: Antara News