MPR highlights economic improvement on back of positive recovery

There is no reason for us to be pessimistic. Although the IMF and the World Bank expect economies in 66 countries to go bankrupt and collapse, and the world still faces a ‘grim’ (pessimistic expectation of the) global economy. We still have to be opt

Jakarta Speaker of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo highlighted that the national economy has been improving since the economic recovery efforts in 2021.

“There is no reason for us to be pessimistic. Although the IMF and the World Bank expect economies in 66 countries to go bankrupt and collapse, and the world still faces a ‘grim’ (pessimistic expectation of the) global economy. We still have to be optimistic that we can end 2022 well,” Soesatyo stated here on Saturday.

The MPR speaker pointed out that the optimistic view of the national economy arose from the trade balance surplus in 2021 that was maintained this year.

He said based on data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), Indonesia’s trade balance during the period between January and July 2022 had clocked a surplus of US$29.17 billion.

Source: Antara News