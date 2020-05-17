MPR donates food packages for journalists

Jakarta The People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) has donated hundreds of food packages, instant noodles, frozen chickens, vitamins and hand sanitizer for journalists affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The packages were handed over by MPR Chairman Bambang Soesatyo (Bamsoet) and Deputy Chairman of MPR Fadel Muhammad to Andy Arief, Head of the Journalist Care Movement here on Saturday (5/16).

“Just like doctors or medical personnel, journalists are a profession that is vulnerable to the COVID-19. While other people can work from home, journalists must go out and meet many people to be able to present accurate news to the public,” Bamsoet said in a statement here on Sunday.

However, on the other hand, many journalists faced salary cut by their companies being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Bamsoet reminded journalists to keep presenting accurate news related to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and help stop the dissemination of hoaxes or fake news.

“At present information about COVID-19 is sensitive and prone to ignite panic in the community. Therefore, all forms of hoax information dissemination are unjustified and it is our common responsibility to prevent the spread of fake news,” he said.

Bamsoet was concerned over the increasing trend of hoax news dissemination. Based on data from the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, up to the end of April 2020 hoax news related to the COVID-19 pandemic had reached more than 600 news.

The senior politician of Golkar urged the legal enforcers to carry out investigation and arrest those spreading fake news.

The Journalist Care Movement was initiated by a number of entertainment news journalists to collect assistance and distribute them to journalists affected by the pandemic.

Donations have so far been provided by former agrarian minister Ferry Musyidan Baldan, music observer Bens Leo, singer Nia Daniati, artist Lola Amaria, and women’s organization Kowani.

Source: Antara News