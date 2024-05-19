Moved: School director buys services for 12-year-old girl



Khon Kaen, The school director has been transferred to purchase the services of a 12-year-old girl in Khon Kaen province, along with setting up a committee to investigate the facts. Prepare to issue a suspension order

After the Human Trafficking Suppression Division police Together with the Paweena Foundation Dismantling the human trafficking ring of young girls Khon Kaen Province They also arrested the director of a school in Nong Phai Subdistrict, Chum Phae District, on charges that he had purchased the services of a 12-year-old girl before being detained for prosecution for “sexually abusing a child under 13 years old.”

Mr. Yongyut Phromkaew, Director of the Khon Kaen Primary Educational Service Area Office, Area 5, revealed that after hearing the news, he immediately set up a committee to investigate the facts. and to transfer the said school director to assist in government service at the Khon Kaen Primary Educational Service Area Office, Area 5. It is expected that tomorrow (20 May) the committee wil

l begin an investigation. and preparing to issue a suspension order Because it is considered a serious violation of discipline.

Source: Thai News Agency