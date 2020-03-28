Mount Merapi erupts again, spewing huge ash cloud

Yogyakarta Mount Merapi, straddling the provinces of Central Java and Yogyakarta, erupted again on Saturday morning, spewing a plume of smoke and ash up to two thousand meters into the air.



The most active volcano in Indonesia that erupted at 5:21 West Indonesia Standard Time (WIB) was recorded on the seismogram to have an amplitude of 50 millimeters and a duration of 180 seconds, the Center for Investigation and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG) stated on its Twitter account monitored in Yogyakarta.



“The eruption column observed was two thousand meters high from the peak,” the agency noted.



The BPPTKG has, until now, maintained the status of Mount Merapi at Level II, or alert.



For the time being, the agency has advised against conducting climbing activities, except for the purpose of investigation and research related to disaster mitigation efforts.



The BPPTKG has appealed to local residents to not conduct any activity within a three-kilometer radius from the volcano’s peak.



The volcano erupted twice on Friday (March 27).



The first eruption that occurred at 10:46 WIB spewed an ash column five thousand meters high, while the second eruption recorded at 21:46 WIB emitted a one-thousand-meter high ash column.





Source:Antara News