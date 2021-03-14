Mount Merapi emits incandescent lava 3 times as far as 900 meters

Yogyakarta Mount Merapi, standing on the border between Yogyakarta and Central Java, erupted three times on Sunday, with incandescent lava flowing up to 900 meters in southwesterly direction based on observation from 00.00 a.m. to 6 a.m. local time.

Over the period of time, the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG recorded 26 earthquakes with an amplitude of 3-25 mm and a duration of 12-87 seconds, four earthquakes with an amplitude of 2-3 mm and a duration of 9-11 seconds and two earthquakes with an amplitude of 3 mm and a duration of 7-8 seconds. (BPPTKG), Hanik Humaida said.

White thick smoke was observed bellowing as high as 400 meters from the crater’s peak, while the weather around the mountain was sunny and cloudy.

Moderate winds blew to the east and west, with air temperatures of 13-23 degrees Celsius, air humidity of 70-86 percent and air pressure reaching 586-708 mmHg.

During the observation on Saturday at 00.00 a.m. to 24.00 p.m. local time, Mount Merapi released 15 times incandescent lava as far as 1 km in the southwest direction.

The BPPTKG continues to maintain the alert status of Mount Merapi at Level III.

The lava and hot clouds of Mount Merapi are projected to impact areas in the south to the southwest that comprise Sungai Kuning, Boyong, Bedog, Krasak, Bebeng, and Putih.

In the meantime, Mount Merapi’s volcanic material could disperse as far three kilometers from the mountain’s peak.

