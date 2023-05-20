MoU facilitates operation of Russian education centres in Vietnam

The Vietnam-Russia Traditions and Friendship Foundation and Herzen University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to support the operation of the Russian open education centres opened by the university in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Addressing the signing ceremony in Russia’s Saint Petersburg on May 19, Rector of Herzen University Sergei Tarasov said the document will create practical conditions for developing the teaching of the Russian language in Vietnam and of the Vietnamese language in Russia.

The chairpersons of the foundation and of the Oversea Vietnamese Association in Russia, Do Xuan Hoang, said the increasing number of those knowing the Russian language helps expand communication and understanding between the peoples.

The signing ceremony took place in conjunction with the end of a Vietnamese Week programme held by the Saint Petersburg authorities.

Earlier, Sergei Tarasov had a working session with the Vietnamese delegation involved in the pact to discuss comprehensive cooperation and partnership development matters. It is expected that first classes teaching the Russian language to Vietnamese people will be opened by Herzen University in the fall of this year./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency