Motorcycle driver slashes friend, admits he did it because he was drunk or angry.



Sisaket, Motorcycle driver for hire admits to being drunk and angry that his friends like to scold him. So he took an ax and cut off his head. In Uthumphon Phisai Railway Station, Sisaket Province, while police prepare to detain and prepare a confession tomorrow (20 May).

The case of Mr. Luea, age 53, was attacked by Mr. Wirat, age 52, a fellow motorcyclist for hire. Used an ax to slash his head many times until he had a gaping wound and a brain bleed. He died inside Uthumphon Phisai Railway Station, Sisaket Province, yesterday evening (May 18), by questioning witnesses. The owner of a shop near the scene of the incident gave information that normally both We are dear friends. Working as a motorcycle taxi driver for hire in the same vehicle. And they often come and drink alcohol together at the table in front of the store. Before the incident, he had been drinking as usual. But later learned that there was an argument. before the deceased went to get an ax at home Came to cut off the head of a dear friend u

ntil he died.

Source: Thai News Agency